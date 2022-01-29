Over half of Americans tired of pandemic, say infection inevitable: Poll

-
Three quarters of Americans are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 77% assume that most people will eventually catch the disease, including 77% of those vaccinated and 74% of those who are not, a poll by Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) revealed.
Less than a half of respondents are optimistic about the situation with COVID-19, but 40% said that they are "angry" and 29% feel "confused," according to the poll, published on Friday.
As many as 62% of people believe that vaccination against COVID-19 protect from the disease despite reports on vaccinated people being infected with the Omicron variant, KFF found out.
About a half of the US citizens blame the US Food and Drug Administration for limited availability of COVID-19 tests, and 44% said that President Joe Biden is to blame for that. Those who put the blame on test manufacturers make up 41%, the poll showed.
The survey was held by phone from January 11-23, 2022, and involved 1,536 adults in the US. The margin error is 3 percentage points.
