Rajasthan jail system better that other states, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot released a feature film made by the prisons department and claimed that the jail system in the state is better compared with other parts of the country.

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday released a feature film made by the prisons department and claimed that the jail system in the state is better compared with other parts of the country.

It is the endeavour of his government to take concrete steps to maintain a healthy environment in the jails, he said, suggesting officials to make arrangements for the placement of the prisoners who complete their sentence to help them earn their livelihood.

This will make it easier to connect the prisoners with the mainstream, he said while addressing a virtual event.

In the programme, he released a feature film, Road to Reform, made by the prisons department.

He said good treatment to prisoners in the jails paves the way for improvement in their lives.

He appreciated the initiative of making the film, saying this will motivate the prisoners. DG (Prisons) Rajiv Dasot and other officials were also present on the occasion.

First Published: Fri, June 18 2021. 06:17 IST

