Rajasthan police arrest alleged agent of Pakistani intelligence

Rajasthan police have arrested one a man on charges of working as an agent of Pakistani intelligence, officials said here on Monday.

Satyanarayan Paliwal, resident of Jaisalmer village Lathi, has been arrested by the Special Branch of CID in Rajasthan on charges, confirmed Additional Director General of Intelligence Umesh Mishra.

Paliwal was involved in activities for a long time. On the directions of officials, his activities were being monitored by intelligence officials.

Sensing foul play, he was interrogated and when grilled, he confessed to being in contact with a female agent via a social media account being run by Pakistani intelligence and illegally keeping documents related to the Indian Army on his phone.

Now intelligence agencies are questioning the accused, which may lead to further key revelations, confirmed officials.

