Rajasthan records 814 new Covid-19 cases, state's count reaches 1,08,494

A total of 814 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in till Thursday 10

There are 17,838 active cases in the state while 89,370 have recovered. The state has so far seen 1286 deaths due to the infection.

"The total number of COVID-19 cases in rises to 1,08,494 with 814 fresh cases reported today till 10.30 am. The numbers of active and recovered patients are 17,838 and 89,370; death toll 1286," said the State Health Department.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)