Rajasthan reports 1st suspected case of monkeypox; sample sent to NIV, Pune

has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox.

A 20-year-old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital here and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of University of Health Sciences, said on Sunday.

The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.

The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)