JUST IN

Rajasthan reports 1st suspected case of monkeypox; sample sent to NIV, Pune
Delhi LG approves extension of licenses of liquor vends, pubs by a month
Boost engg capabilities: Govt to airlines amid series of safety incidents
NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari found hanging at Hyderabad home
Top headlines: Govt nets Rs 1.5 trn at 5G auction; monkeypox death in India
Rajasthan govt lines up big plans for handicrafts, handloom industries
CIL's coal output in double digits for four consecutive months in July
Sudan detects first case of monkeypox in West Darfur, say authorities
Vehicle with no FC and permit; insurer still has to pay compensation: HC
Half of India's states do not have a district hospital in each district
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Delhi LG approves extension of licenses of liquor vends, pubs by a month

Business Standard

Rajasthan reports 1st suspected case of monkeypox; sample sent to NIV, Pune

Rajasthan has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox.

Topics
rajasthan | Viruses | Health Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 
Monkeypox
Monkeypox (Illustration: Reuters)

Rajasthan has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox.

A 20-year-old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital here and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said on Sunday.

The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.

The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 20:35 IST

`