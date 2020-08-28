JUST IN
Rajasthan reports 557 new coronavirus cases and 7 additional deaths

Rajasthan reported seven more fatalities linked to Covid-19 and 557 fresh infections, bringing the death toll from the disease to 1,012 and the virus count to 76,572, according to an official report

rajasthan | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A healthcare worker in PPE holds a vial after collecting a swab sample from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Kashmere gate area, in Delhi on Tuesday.

Rajasthan reported seven more fatalities linked to COVID-19 and 557 fresh infections on Friday, bringing the death toll from the disease to 1,012 and the virus count to 76,572, according to an official report.

Three new deaths were reported from Jaipur while Ajmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Pali recorded a fatality each, the report issued here said.

Jaipur also recorded a maximum of 75 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus.

Other new cases were reported from Kota (53), Alwar (49), Jodhpur (47), Bhilwara (42), Ajmer (40), Pali (39), Bikaner (34), Sikar (33), Udaipur (31), Jhalawar (22), Bharatpur (20); Ganganagar, Nagaur and Barmer (18 each); Sawaimadhopur and Hanumagarh (7 each) and Jaisalmer (4), according to the report.

The state has seen 60,830 recoveries from COVID-19 so far and the number of active cases stands at 14,730, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 15:48 IST

