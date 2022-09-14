Rajnath conveys concerns to US over sustenance package for Pak's F-16 fleet

-
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday conveyed to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin India's concerns over Washington's decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet fleet.
Singh apprised Austin about India's concerns on the issue during a telephonic conversation.
"I conveyed India's concern at the recent US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet," the defence minister said on Twitter.
The US has planned to provide Foreign Military Sales (FMS) worth USD 450 million for hardware, software and spares for the F-16 fighter fleet of Pakistan.
"Had a warm and productive telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of Defence, Mr. Lloyd Austin. We discussed growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced defence & security cooperation," Singh said.
"We also discussed ways to strengthen technological and industrial collaboration and also explore cooperation in emerging and critical technologies," he said.
Singh said he was looking forward to continuing dialogue with Secretary Austin to further consolidating the India-US partnership.
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 18:56 IST