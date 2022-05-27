Rajnath participates in yoga session at Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka

-
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, participated in a yoga session with Indian Navy personnel at Karwar Naval Base on Friday.
The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga is being promoted through multiple programmes by the Ministry to take the message of Yoga across the world to a wider audience.
A curtain raiser event to mark the 100 days countdown to International Day of Yoga was celebrated on March 13 while a 75-day countdown event was organized at the Red Fort in Delhi.
Earlier, Singh interacted with Indian Navy personnel and their families in Karwar on Thursday night.
"Delighted to interact with the Indian Navy personnel and their families at Karnataka Naval Area in Karwar. Our Defence personnel serve the nation diligently and keep our country safe and secure. Their family members also serve the country by giving them support and strength," said the Minister in a Twitter post.
