Rajnath says SPB left a big void; Rahul says his voice will live on

Offering condolences on the death of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam on Friday, Defence Minister said he has left a big void in Indian music, while Congress leader said his voice would live on.

The 74-year-old musician died at a hospital in Chennai on Friday, following over a month-long fight with COVID-19.

Singh took to Twitter to express his anguish, saying Balasubrahmanyam "has left a big void in the " "He was popular among the music lovers for his beautiful renditions in some of the iconic films. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti!" he tweeted.

Congress leader said his voice that touched millions of lives will live on.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Mr SP Balasubrahmanyam. His songs touched millions of hearts in many languages. His voice will live on.

