'Disgusting conspiracy' against farmers: Randeep Surjewala on farm bills

The Congress on Friday termed the agriculture-related bills introduced by the Centre as a "disgusting conspiracy" against the farmers of the country and said it stands firm with them in support of the Bharat Bandh call.
At a press conference here, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala described the farm legislations as "black laws".
"The Modi government through three black laws has launched a brutal attack on farmers, farm labourers and their livelihoods," Surjewala said on Friday.
He said the bills are a "disgusting conspiracy" against the farmers and barns in the country.
Surjewala said the country has been attacked by the coronavirus, and by China on the border while "Modi ji has targeted the barns in India".
He further said, "Today, farmers and farm labourers have called for a Bharat Bandh across the country and under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Party stands firm with them."
Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attacked the Modi government, saying "These fascist people do not have faith in democracy, so they keep doing things that divert the attention of the people".
He said the way these three bills were passed in Parliament is ''shameful''.
Various farmer groups have called for a nationwide shutdown on Friday against the three bills, which were passed by both houses of Parliament during the Monsoon session and await presidential assent.
The three bills are the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
