Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meeting with Australian Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh will be holding a bilateral meeting with the Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton in New Delhi at 03
"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will hold a bilateral meeting with the Minister for Defence of Australia, Mr Peter Dutton at 3.30 PM today," said the Office of the Defence Minister of India on Twitter.
The Australian ministers will also meet Union Minister Smriti Irani at the Shastri Bhawan here.Australia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said in a statement that the ministers will be visiting India, Indonesia, South Korea and the United States.
This visit is aimed at advancing Australia's relationship with their close friends and strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement had said.
