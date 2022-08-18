Raju Srivastava's condition serious, is 'almost brain dead', says Sunil Pal

Star comedian Raju Srivastava's condition is serious and his brain has also stopped functioning, says fellow comedian Sunil Pal.

Raju Srivastava, 58, is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a cardiac arrest on August 10. He collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi and was rushed to the by his trainer and was reportedly given CPR.

Comedian Sunil Pal shared a video talking about Raju Srivastava's condition and asked everyone to pray for him.

He said in the video: "Please pray for Raju Srivastava. He is going through a serious situation. Doctors also don't know what to do. Please pray. The brain has stopped working. Please pray. Raju bhai get well soon."

Raju Srivastava first appeared in small roles in Bollywood films such as the 1989 Salman Khan-starrer 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. He then appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Baazigar', which was released in 1993.

He made a name through the small screen after he became the second runner's up with the first season of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He was also seen in ' Nights with Kapil'.

