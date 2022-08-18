JUST IN
Raju Srivastava's condition serious, is 'almost brain dead', says Sunil Pal
'Kerala Savari' rolls out with promise of low service charge, better wages
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad detained at Jodhpur airport, again
Lack of consensus delays construction of third indigenous aircraft carrier
Covid patients show new symptoms; impact on brain post infection: Report
CUET-UG phase-4: Students struggle with changes in exam dates, centres
Mumbai reports 1,201 new Covid cases, highest since June-end
As Gautam Adani gets Z security, a look at the X, Y, Z and Z+ of protection
Top headlines: Boat with ammo in Maha coast; Mittal hails ease of doing biz
DOLO-650 makers distributed freebies worth Rs 1,000 cr to doctors: FMRAI
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
'Kerala Savari' rolls out with promise of low service charge, better wages
Business Standard

Raju Srivastava's condition serious, is 'almost brain dead', says Sunil Pal

Star comedian Raju Srivastava's condition is serious and his brain has also stopped functioning, says fellow comedian Sunil Pal

Topics
Hospital | Comedy

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Raju Srivastava
File photo of Raju Srivastava

Star comedian Raju Srivastava's condition is serious and his brain has also stopped functioning, says fellow comedian Sunil Pal.

Raju Srivastava, 58, is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a cardiac arrest on August 10. He collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi and was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was reportedly given CPR.

Comedian Sunil Pal shared a video talking about Raju Srivastava's condition and asked everyone to pray for him.

He said in the video: "Please pray for Raju Srivastava. He is going through a serious situation. Doctors also don't know what to do. Please pray. The brain has stopped working. Please pray. Raju bhai get well soon."

Raju Srivastava first appeared in small roles in Bollywood films such as the 1989 Salman Khan-starrer 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. He then appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Baazigar', which was released in 1993.

He made a name through the small screen after he became the second runner's up with the first season of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He was also seen in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'.

--IANS

dc/uk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Hospital

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 19:49 IST

`