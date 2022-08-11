Yogi speaks to ailing Comedian Raju Srivastava's wife, assures all help

-
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, spoke to Shikha Srivastava, wife of well-known stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava, who is admitted in AIIMS Delhi following a severe heart attack.
Raju Srivastava is 'critical and on ventilator' in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS, said hospital sources on Thursday.
The chief minister assured his family of all help and asked officials to remain in touch with them.
The 58-year-old stand-up comedian had collapsed while he was on a treadmill in a hotel in Delhi on Wednesday.
He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent angioplasty.
Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, is also the chairperson of the UP Film Development Council in Uttar Pradesh.
