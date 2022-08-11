JUST IN
4,454 people hold plank at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's event
UP Court rejects Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea in Noida woman assault case
Top headlines: ICICI Bank m-cap hits Rs 6 trn; Dhankhar takes oath as VP
Wife says Shrikant Tyagi attended BJP events but abandoned by party now
Freebies against democracy but legislation against them not advisable: SC
Video of bodybuilder smoking in flight goes viral; Scindia says probing
Centre notifies establishment of campuses of NFSU in Goa, Tripura
Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice-President of India, succeeds Naidu
Google opposes FB-backed proposal for self-regulatory body in India: Report
Delhi sky witness cloudy weather, IMD predicts rains in city from Saturday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Covid: 100 mn doses of Corbevax supplied to Centre, says Biological E
Business Standard

Yogi speaks to ailing Comedian Raju Srivastava's wife, assures all help

Raju Srivastava is 'critical and on ventilator' in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS, said hospital sources on Thursday.

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | AIIMS | Heart attack

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Raju Srivastava
Raju Srivastava (Image source: Instagram)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, spoke to Shikha Srivastava, wife of well-known stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava, who is admitted in AIIMS Delhi following a severe heart attack.

Raju Srivastava is 'critical and on ventilator' in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS, said hospital sources on Thursday.

The chief minister assured his family of all help and asked officials to remain in touch with them.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian had collapsed while he was on a treadmill in a hotel in Delhi on Wednesday.

He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent angioplasty.

Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, is also the chairperson of the UP Film Development Council in Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 19:12 IST

`
.