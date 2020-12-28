Ram Temple project likely to cost Rs 1,100 crore: Trust official

-
The construction of the Ram
Temple complex in Ayodhya, including the main structure, is estimated to cost around Rs 1,100 crore and is expected to be completed in three-and-a-half years, said the treasurer of the trust overseeing the project on Monday.
Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, treasurer, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said structural experts and engineers are drawing up a plan for foundation of the temple.
Addressing a press conference here, he said the cost of construction of the main Ram Temple is estimated at Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore, while the entire premises will "cost not less than Rs 1,100 crore".
"But, these are all estimation that we need to raise, the seer said.
The construction of the temple has started and experts from IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati, Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, and special engineers from L&T and Tata groups are deliberating on drawing up a plan for strong foundation of the complex, Giriji Maharaj said.
"Options given for the foundation of the temple will be discussed at tomorrow's meeting (of the trust) (and final selection will be done)," he said.
Giriji Maharaj said the trust, set up by the Centre, has received more than Rs 100 crore worth of donations online till now.
"Besides, we will be reaching out to 4 lakh villages and 11 crore families so that all sections of the society can participate in this initiative," Giriji Maharaj said.
The trust has announced the launch of a mass contact and fund contribution campaign for construction of the temple. The Vidarbha regional office for collection of donations was opened in the city a few days ago.
