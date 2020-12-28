Manish Sisodia exhorts students to develop entrepreneurial mindset

-
ALSO READ
Delhi schools to remain closed till further orders: Manish Sisodia
Society needs to change perception towards vocational courses: Sisodia
Delhi can't take loan from RBI, govt should borrow and give to us: Sisodia
Schools in Delhi to remain closed till October 31 due to Covid-19
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
-
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said it is time to utilise the country's talent for economic progress by not just celebrating high salary packages, but also students starting their own companies and providing jobs to others.
He was speaking during the convocation ceremony of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW).
"Most of the talent nurtured in our universities are used by large, multinational companies. But, now it's opportune time for our students to work towards building such companies. To utilise our talent for our nation's progress, it is imperative that our students develop an entrepreneurial mindset. We should celebrate high salary packages, but we should also celebrate when our students build companies and provide jobs to many," Sisodia said
"The aim of education should not be to just get high salary packages in multinational companies. Rather it should be to equip our children so that they create many multinational companies. Students earning high salary in a multinational firm will only be able to contribute monetarily to our economy, whereas those founding new companies will contribute much more to our economic progress," he said.
A total of 487 students received their degrees during the convocation ceremony. Two students of the university received Chancellor award and 11 students received Vice-chancellor award, while one student received Exemplary performance award.
Sisodia, who is also Delhi education minister, appreciated the fact that 200 female students are pursuing PhD in the university.
"As per a report, there have been only 31 girl students among 86 school toppers in the last 20 years. Boy school toppers get more work opportunities in foreign countries as well. This highlights the gender bias in our society. But IGDTUW is playing a crucial role in shaping the talent of our girl students.
"The true parameter of a university's success should be the number of research papers published or the number of companies founded by its students. The students have secured good placements and high salary packages. However, that should not be the only metric of a university's progress. A university's aim should be to inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset among the students rather than a job-seeking one," Sisodia added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU