175 eminent guests will be invited to Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan', says Trust

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the in

The invitation list has been prepared only after "personally discussing" with veteran BJP leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries, the trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, told reporters here.

He said 175 eminent guests, including 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions, would be present at the programme, adding that some eminent citizens of the temple town have also been invited.

Salil Singhal, the nephew of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, will be the "yajmaan" at the ceremony. Hindu seers from Nepal have also been invited as Janakpur has relations with Bihar, and Ayodhya, Rai said.

Many things have been taken care of while inviting guests for the groundbreaking ceremony in view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)