JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

44 officers designated for seizing funds, assets for supporting terror
Business Standard

Ram temple: VHP collects soil from Gorakhnath for groundbreaking ceremony

"The sacred soil of the Gorakhnath temple will be put in the foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. We have taken the soil," Durgesh Tripathi, Sah Prant Sanyojak of the VHP, said.

Topics
Ram temple | Babri Masjid | Ram Janmabhoomi dispute

Press Trust of India  |  Gorakhpur (UP) 

Artists giving final touches the idol of Lord Ram for proposed Ram temple premises at a workshop in Ayodhya on Monday. These idols will be the part of the proposed Ram temple, foundation stone laying ceremony will be on August 5th by PM Modi.
Artists giving final touches the idol of Lord Ram for proposed Ram temple premises at a workshop in Ayodhya on Monday

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday collected soil from the Gorakhnath temple for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, a VHP leader said here.

"The sacred soil of the Gorakhnath temple will be put in the foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. We have taken the soil," Durgesh Tripathi, Sah Prant Sanyojak of the VHP, said.

The 'bhumi pujan' or groundbreaking ceremony for the temple is slated for August 5.

He said VHP's Mahanagar convener Ashok Gupta has been given the responsibility of appealing to people to do 'bhajan kirtan' on August 3 and 4 and light earthen candles on August 5 at their homes.

Mahant Avaidyanath, who was the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple, played a leading role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and founded the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagna Samiti(committee of sacrifice to liberate Ram's birthplace) in 1984.

He was also linked to the Hindu Mahasabha and later represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency four times as a Bharatiya Janata Party MP.

Avaidyanath, who also the guru of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, died in 2014.
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 21:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU