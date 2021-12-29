JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Telangana achieves 100% coverage in Covid-19 first dose vaccination
Business Standard

Rapid antigen tests less sensitive for detecting Omicron infections: US FDA

The Food and Drug Administration in the US has said that rapid antigen tests are less sensitive for detecting Omicron variant infections

Topics
US FDA | Coronavirus Tests | Omicron

ANI 

A health worker collects a nasal sample for Covid-19 Ag rapid antigen testing at Chakkarpur Community Centre, near DLF Phase 4, in Gurugram
A health worker collects a nasal sample for Covid-19 Ag rapid antigen testing at Chakkarpur Community Centre, near DLF Phase 4, in Gurugram

The Food and Drug Administration in the US has said that rapid antigen tests are less sensitive for detecting Omicron variant infections.

"Early data suggest that antigen tests do detect the omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity," FDA said in a statement on Tuesday (local time).

The FDA provided information based on preliminary study results of some antigen tests using patient samples containing live viruses.

The FDA has said that it will continue to collaborate with the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) RADx program to further evaluate the performance of antigen tests using patient samples with live viruses.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated over time, resulting in genetic variation in the population of circulating viral strains over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Molecular, antigen, and serology tests are affected by viral mutations differently due to the inherent design differences of each test, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 29 2021. 07:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU