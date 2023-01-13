JUST IN
Dhankhar vs SC: Congress cites Naidu's remark that Constitution is supreme
India logs 174 new coronavirus cases, active caseload declines by 52
Maha: Rebellion, a common thread running through Cong's Thorats, Tambes
Lucknow hospitals witness 50-60% rise in patients with respiratory issues
Gunfight erupts between security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Ranchi
President Murmu condoles demise of veteran JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav
Suriname Prez Santokhi to meet BJP chief Nadda at party office in Delhi
Indian tourists continue to take lead as China fights Covid-19 surge
Sharad Yadav's demise is irreparable loss to Indian politics, says Pawar
Makar Sankranti: Mumbai cops ban nylon kites for safety of birds, humans
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': Enforcement Directorate raids multiple sites
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Received hoax call about bomb on Delhi-Pune flight on Thursday: SpiceJet

On Thursday, a call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft scheduled to operate flight SG 8938 (Delhi-Pune)

Topics
Hoax bomb call | aviation SpiceJet | Aviation industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

SpiceJet has said that a call received on Thursday about a bomb in its Delhi-Pune flight was later declared a hoax.

On Thursday, a call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft scheduled to operate flight SG 8938 (Delhi-Pune).

At that time, boarding of passengers for the flight had not started, an airline spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

Following the call, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay and was thoroughly inspected by security officials.

"Nothing suspicious was found. The call was later declared as hoax," the spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hoax bomb call

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 12:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU