JUST IN
Lucknow hospitals witness 50-60% rise in patients with respiratory issues
Gunfight erupts between security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Ranchi
President Murmu condoles demise of veteran JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav
Suriname Prez Santokhi to meet BJP chief Nadda at party office in Delhi
Indian tourists continue to take lead as China fights Covid-19 surge
Sharad Yadav's demise is irreparable loss to Indian politics, says Pawar
Makar Sankranti: Mumbai cops ban nylon kites for safety of birds, humans
Ensure regular monitoring of Ganga water quality during Magh Mela: HC
Delhi gets temporary respite from cold, min temp at 12 degree C, AQI at 341
Choksi bribed Antigua officials to avoid extradition, finds investigation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Gunfight erupts between security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Ranchi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Lucknow hospitals witness 50-60% rise in patients with respiratory issues

With the cold wave prevailing over North India, government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow are witnessing a surge in patients with respiratory problems

Topics
Lucknow | Uttar Pradesh | UP hospitals

ANI  General News 

Lucknow hospitals witnesses 50-60% increase in respiratory patients
Lucknow hospitals witnesses 50-60% increase in respiratory patients

With the cold wave prevailing over North India, government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow are witnessing a surge in patients with respiratory problems.

The KGMU, Lohia and Civil hospital in Lucknow reported a 50-60 per cent increase in patients with respiratory problems on Thursday.

While many people have been suffering from serious health issues like heart attacks, there has been a sharp rise in the number of respiratory issue patients due to the harsh weather, said the health experts.

Respiratory medicine doctor and Chest specialist BN Singh said that due to the extremely cold weather, people may face respiratory issues like breathing problems due to which there is a spike in the number of patients at the hospitals.

"Various symptoms like shortness of breath, coughing and other breathing issues have been observed with the patients. People who are already struggling with severe or critical disease should take care of themselves and have lukewarm water," said the Civil hospital doctor.

airector of Civil hospital, Anand Ojha said, "Drop in temperature is the reason for a 50-60 per cent jump in the number of respiratory patients at the hospital. In this weather, people use

The doctor suggested that people should consume lukewarm water regularly and should wear warm clothes before stepping out of the house so that they are protected from fog and pollution.

Delhi on the other hand also reported a rise in respiratory and cardiac patients due to the weather.

Speaking to ANI, Dr SP Byotra, HOD medicine and vice president of Sir Gangaram hospital, "The risk of respiratory diseases increases in winter, because there is fog in winter as well as pollution, which causes many diseases in which diseases like cold, cough, diarrhoea, fever and pneumonia increase. Along with this, other infections also start happening. The number of patients with these diseases has also increased in Gangaram hospital.

Dr Byotra said that these days 70 to 80 per cent of the cases belong to those patients who already have respiratory diseases like asthma.

According to Dr Arun Mohanty, Senior cardiologist of Sir Gangaram hospital, people suffering from heart disease need to take care of their diet in winter because they are at risk of a heart attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lucknow

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 11:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU