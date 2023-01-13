Learnt a lot about politics from him: Rahul condoles demise of Sharad Yadav

-
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid respects to former Union Minister Sharad Yadav at his residence here, and said he had learnt a lot about politics from the veteran politician.
The 75-year-old Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.
The veteran socialist leader had been suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.
Gandhi paid his respects to Yadav at the veteran politician's residence here and was seen consoling the bereaved family members.
Speaking with reporters, Gandhi recounted his interaction with Yadav during a car journey and said that was the start of a relationship.
He said Yadav was an Opposition leader and had a political fight with his grand mother Indira Gandhi but despite that both of them shared a relationship of respect and affection.
Gandhi said Yadav never lost others' respect, which was a big thing in politics.
"Sharad Yadav ji was a person of humble nature along with being a leader of socialism. I have learnt a lot from him. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family members. His contribution to the country will always be remembered," Gandhi had said in a tweet in Hindi early Friday.
Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, came to Delhi from Punjab where the yatra is having a break day Friday.
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 12:23 IST
