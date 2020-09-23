Reconstitute panel on Indian culture's evolution, Tamil Nadu CM tells PM

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu CM should reconsider opposition to 3-language formula: BJP
Tamil Nadu: DMK vows to dislodge AIADMK govt from power, make Stalin CM
Not Stalin, people will decide who assumes power, says Tamil Nadu CM
Tamil Nadu Assembly begins 3-day session amidst demand by DMK to ban NEET
Action being taken against those involved in PM-Kisan scheme scam: TN CM
-
Chief Minister K Palaniswami
on Wednesday urged the Centre to reconstitute an expert committee under the Culture Ministry to study the origin and evolution of Indian culture during the past 12 millennia by including scholars from Tamil Nadu.
DMK president M K Stalin demanded that the panel should have representation from Scheduled Castes, minority communities and southern and north eastern states.
Palaniswami, welcoming the Centre's initiative in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the composition of the committee was a matter of "deep concern."
Minister of State, Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in the Lok Sabha had said days ago that a 16-member expert committee has been set up for conducting holistic study of origin and evolution of Indian culture dating back to 12,000 years and its interface with other world cultures.
The committee has no representative from any of the Southern States, especially from Tamil Nadu, "which has a glorious past and is home to one of the oldest civilisations, the Dravidian civilization, a living and thriving culture in the south of India," the chief minister said.
The recent archaeological excavations in Keezhadi and other parts of Tamil Nadu reveal that the world-reputed Sangam era can now be dated back to as early as 6th century BCE.
"This places Tamil culture and language as one of the oldest surviving heritages in the world," Palaniswami said.
Recalling Modi's visit last year to Mamallapuram, which is home to ancient monuments during an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said "any chronicle of Indian history and culture would be grossly incomplete without giving its rightful place to Tamil culture and language."
Expressing surprise over "ignoring" experts from Tamil Nadu while setting up the committee, he requested the Prime Minister to personally intervene and direct the Ministry of Culture to reconstitute the expert committee by inducting eminent scholars from Tamil Nadu.
"May I request an early reply?" he asked.
Demanding reconstitution of the committee, Stalin said Tamilscholars were "not accommodated" in the panel and accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to "rewrite" Indian cultural history by relegating the Dravidian civilisation behind and "thrusting"the Saraswathi River Civilisation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU