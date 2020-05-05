Record number of Covid deaths and cases in a day, overall toll at 1,568

In the sharpest single day spike yet, India registered 179 Covid deaths and a 3,597 new cases, taking the total number of affected persons to over 46,000 as on Tuesday, according to the data.

said that the spike in the total deaths is due to some states not reporting casualties in a timely manner. “After persuasion these states have reported deaths which is why you are seeing a lot of increase in the total number,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, said.

The total number of deaths in the country have reached 1,568 as on Tuesday.

The latest trends show that the total number of cases being added everyday is on an upward trajectory, which could impact the doubling rate in the coming days. India has gone up from 23, 452 cases on April 23 to 46,433 on May 5.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India says all existing visas suspended till May 17

For the last three days, India has been registering more than 2,000 new cases everyday, setting another fresh record on Tuesday.

“This is the highest increase in cases and deaths we have seen so far...Timely reporting of cases is very crucial. This was a gap noted in many states which is being addressed now,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry said.

An inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which visited West Bengal to assess the Covid-19 situation said that the mortality rate for infection in the state was the highest in the country at 12.8 per cent indicating low testing, weak surveillance, and tracking.



ALSO READ: Indians must register on Aarogya Setu app for evacuation flights: Govt

West Bengal for instance, has gone up from reporting 33 deaths on May 3 to 133 on Tuesday. As on May 4, according to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha the state had 1,259 coronavirus-positive cases and death toll of 61. The health ministry figures as on May 5 showed more than double the figure for deaths in the state.

In Gujarat too, the total number of deceased have increased from 262 on Sunday to 319 on Tuesday.

Maharashtra which accounts for most number of cases and casualties due to Corona, recorded 14,541 cases and 583 deaths. In the last two days the state’s toll has gone up significantly by 62 deaths. Delhi, on the other hand has not reported a single death for the last two days.

While stressing how the doubling rate has improved from 3 days in the initial days to 12 days now, Agarwal also said that day to day increase should not follow a geometric progression. “Contact tracing and clinical management of the disease is very important. We can only win the battle with the shared effort of the entire society,” Agarwal said.

Cases in Punjab have jumped from 772 a day earlier to more than 1,200 on Tuesday. The state reported 23 deaths.

As on Tuesday, there were 32,138 active cases in the country while 12,726 had been discharged.