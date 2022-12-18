Redevelopment of dangerous buildings in Ulhasnagar approved: Maha CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister on Sunday said the cabinet has approved redevelopment of dangerous buildings in Ulhasnagar, a satellite town of Mumbai.

Ulhasnagar is a municipal corporation in Thane district and is home to several lakh people, many of who came there post Partition from Sindh. The township has also been in the news over the years for rampant illegal construction.

"The cabinet has today taken a decision about Ulhasnagar where lakhs of people were living in dangerous conditions. The cabinet has decided for redevelopment of Ulhasnagar, Shinde added.

The move has paved the way for redevelopment of thousands of dangerous illegal buildings.

Shinde was also the guardian minister of Thane in the Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray governments between 2014 and 2022.

His son Shrikant Shinde is Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan, which includes Ulhasnagar.

