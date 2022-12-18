JUST IN
Amid border row, K'taka winter Assembly session begins Monday in Belagavi
India has become flagbearer of inclusiveness, says Mukhtar Naqvi
Business Standard

PGI's satellite centre in Punjab's Sangrur gets energy management award

For demonstrating commitment to sustainable construction, the Satellite Centre of PGIMER in Punjab's Sangrur has been declared a winner in the GRIHA Exemplary Performance Competition

Topics
Punjab | PGIMER | Satellite

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

On April 16, as evening peak time approached, the cost of electricity at the exchange climbed up to Rs 10.31 per unit by 4 pm

For demonstrating commitment to sustainable construction, the Satellite Centre of PGIMER in Punjab's Sangrur has been declared a winner in the GRIHA Exemplary Performance Competition in the category of energy management.

The award was received by Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director (Administration) along with a team of engineers led by P.S. Saini at the 14th GRIHA Summit in New Delhi.

GRIHA is an indigenous rating system developed by Tata Energy Research Institute which has been adopted as the national rating system of India by MNRE.

GRIHA is a tool to evaluate reductions in emission intensity through habitats and has been announced as a part of mitigation strategy for combating climate change in India's Nationally Determined Contributions submitted to UNFCCC by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, said all ongoing and upcoming projects of the institute, including Advanced Neurosciences Centre, Advanced Mother and Child Centre and Satellite Centre of PGIMER in Una town are slated to be green rated.

Dhawan said this is a step towards the commitment of the Prime Minister of India at the UN climate summit in 2021 in Glasgow to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 and to reduce carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030 as a step towards mitigating climate change.

--IANS

vg/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 22:08 IST

