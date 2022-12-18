JUST IN
Business Standard

Vehicles collide on Haryana highway due to dense fog, 4 seriously injured

At least 4 people sustained serious injuries as 7 vehicles collided with each other on the Ambala-Yamunanagar-Saharanpur highway in Haryana on Sunday morning, amid poor visibility due to dense fog

Topics
Haryana | road accident

ANI  General News 

accident
Photo: ANI/Representative

At least 4 people sustained serious injuries as 7 vehicles collided with each other on the Ambala-Yamunanagar-Saharanpur highway in Haryana on Sunday morning, amid poor visibility due to dense fog.

The injured have been admitted to nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Police investigating officer, Raghuveer Singh said, "There could have been 10-15 vehicles which collided but we can see only 7-8 here. I appeal to people to drive slowly as it is foggy these days."

Yamuna Nagar saw dense fog for the second consecutive day today causing a visibility in the area to be reduced significantly in the area.

While the injured of the vehicles involved in the initial collision were trying to get out of their vehicles, more vehicles continued to tail end into the previously hit vehicles resulting in almost a dozen vehicles to be involved in the multiple collusion..

On receiving information about the accident, several ambulances and police vehicles rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital.

The collisions resulted in a long traffic jam on the highway, causing inconvenience to other travellers.

Visibility has been very low due to heavy fog in the area for the last two days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 21:43 IST

