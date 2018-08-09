Relief for BCCI as Supreme Court sets aside key Lodha panel recommendations

The modified its earlier order on the 'one state, one vote' policy recommended by the Lodha Panel for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members on Thursday and granted permanent membership of the board to the of Mumbai, Saurashtra, Vadodara and Vidarbha. The apex court relaxed some of the key recommendations made by Justice Lodha panel relating to reform cricket administration in the country.

This restoration of permanent membership and votes is in the reversal of the top court's earlier verdict mandating "one state one vote".

A bench headed by Chief Justice also approved the draft constitution of the cash-rich apex cricket body in the country with certain modifications and asked the Registrar General of Tamil Nadu Societies to bring on record the approved constitution within four weeks.

The bench, also comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, restored the permanent membership to Railways, Services and Universities.

It also directed the state to adopt the constitution within 30 days and warned them that non-compliance would invite actions in accordance with its earlier order.

The court cited the historical existence and contribution of these in the rise and growth of the sport in India.

Dealing with the issue of cooling-off period clauses from the Lodha Committee-proposed reforms and disqualification of the office-bearers, the bench said a person would have to go through a cooling-off period after holding a post in the board for two consecutive terms.