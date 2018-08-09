Relief for BCCI as Supreme Court sets aside key Lodha panel recommendations

-
ALSO READ
BCCI media rights e-auction breaches Rs 50-bn mark; bid war intensifies
At Rs 591 million per match, BCCI rights exceed IPL media rights fee
BCCI, 'a limb of the State', should come under RTI ambit: Law Commission
CoA issues diktat, takes away all functioning powers of BCCI office-bearers
Forget this year, BCCI yet to pay Ranji Trophy cricketers for previous year
-
The Supreme Court modified its earlier order on the 'one state, one vote' policy recommended by the Lodha Panel for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members on Thursday and granted permanent membership of the board to the cricket associations of Mumbai, Saurashtra, Vadodara and Vidarbha. The apex court relaxed some of the key recommendations made by Justice Lodha panel relating to reform cricket administration in the country.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also approved the draft constitution of the cash-rich apex cricket body in the country with certain modifications and asked the Registrar General of Tamil Nadu Societies to bring on record the approved BCCI constitution within four weeks.
The bench, also comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, restored the permanent membership to Railways, Services and Universities.
It also directed the state cricket associations to adopt the BCCI constitution within 30 days and warned them that non-compliance would invite actions in accordance with its earlier order.
The court cited the historical existence and contribution of these cricketing bodies in the rise and growth of the sport in India.
Dealing with the issue of cooling-off period clauses from the Lodha Committee-proposed reforms and disqualification of the BCCI office-bearers, the bench said a person would have to go through a cooling-off period after holding a post in the board for two consecutive terms.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU