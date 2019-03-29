Remembering Haku Shah, artist and Gandhian of a vanished generation

A few years ago, researching a project under which Indians received a Rockefeller grant to travel to the US, I discovered that Haku Shah had been its recipient in 1968. Several artists had led the way before him — Krishen Khanna, V S Gaitonde, Akbar Padamsee, Avinash Chandra, K G Subramanyan, Tyeb Mehta, all stellar modernists whose works fetch record prices at auctions of Indian art.

Hakubhai didn’t strictly fit into this category; indeed, it is rare for his works to come up in auction at all. The mystery soon resolved itself. Shah had got the John D Rockefeller Fund grant not ...