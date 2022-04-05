Rename MCD bill as Kejriwal-phobia bill, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

-
ALSO READ
MCD polls in April 2022: SEC announces de-reservation of old wards
Congress accuses BJP, AAP of trying to postpone MCD polls fearing defeat
Smriti Irani lashes at Arvind Kejriwal for depriving MCD of Rs 13,000 cr
Ahead of MCD polls, AAP youth wing starts membership drive in Delhi
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
-
AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Tuesday asked the Centre to rename the bill to reunify the city's three municipal corporations as the "Kejriwal-phobia" bill and alleged that it was brought by the BJP to avoid civic polls.
He also said in the House that to stop Arvind Kejriwal's AAP from coming to power, the Centre wants to take control of the three municipal corporations here.
"If you don't have to contest an election and run away from the election, then I will suggest again, name this bill the Kejriwal-phobia bill. This bill writes the story of your story of cowardice. This bill will write a story of you crushing the Constitution. This bill will write the story of ending the Election Commission by you. You have made Delhi a centre of corruption," Singh said.
The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was piloted in Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah and passed by Parliament on Tuesday.
Lok Sabha had passed the bill, which seeks to amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957, on March 30.
Several opposition parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party, All India Trinamool Congress, CPI-M, DMK questioned the timing of the bill and called it an attack on the federal structure of the country.
YSR Congress, AIADMK, Tamil Maanila Congress supported the bill.
The BJD supported the bill with the condition that the corporation elections are not deferred and the BSP sought some amendments and relief for workers in the bill.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU