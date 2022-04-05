Hyderabad's Genome Valley preferred investment destination, says KTR

continues to consolidate its leadership position in life sciences and Genome Valley continues to be the most preferred investment destination for companies globally, said Industries and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The minister on Tuesday inaugurated the facility of Jamp Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd in Genome Valley here. This is the company's first facility outside Canada, and is designed to cater solid oral dosage form, powders, topicals, nasal delivery and liquid oral pharmaceutical products for regulated markets.

The facility is being established with the total investment of Rs 250 crore and total employment of around 200 people.

The minister said that he is happy to know that the leadership of Jamp Pharma systematically evaluated various locations in India and around the world and found Genome Valley to be the most attractive location for establishing their operations outside Canada.

"This is indeed a testament to the overall ecosystem for life sciences in and also the pro-business policies of the government," said KTR, as the minister is popularly known.

Jamp Pharma SVP Sukhad Juneja, Principal Secretary, Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) VC & MD Narsimha Reddy, and Director, Life Sciences Shathi Nagappan were present.

