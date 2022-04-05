Hyderabad's Genome Valley preferred investment destination, says KTR

-
ALSO READ
KTR takes a jibe at PM Modi for making fuel price hike a daily habit
KTR takes a dig at PM Modi over security breach incident in Punjab
Fuel prices can be lowered by 30%, says Telangana minister K T Rama Rao
KTR-led Telangana delegation leaves for US to attract investment
Telangana minister KTR's invite to Elon Musk draws praise on Twitter
-
Hyderabad continues to consolidate its leadership position in life sciences and Genome Valley continues to be the most preferred investment destination for companies globally, said Telangana Industries and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao.
The minister on Tuesday inaugurated the facility of Jamp Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd in Genome Valley here. This is the company's first facility outside Canada, and is designed to cater solid oral dosage form, powders, topicals, nasal delivery and liquid oral pharmaceutical products for regulated markets.
The facility is being established with the total investment of Rs 250 crore and total employment of around 200 people.
The minister said that he is happy to know that the leadership of Jamp Pharma systematically evaluated various locations in India and around the world and found Genome Valley to be the most attractive location for establishing their operations outside Canada.
"This is indeed a testament to the overall ecosystem for life sciences in Telangana and also the pro-business policies of the Telangana government," said KTR, as the minister is popularly known.
Jamp Pharma SVP Sukhad Juneja, Principal Secretary, Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) VC & MD Narsimha Reddy, and Director, Life Sciences Shathi Nagappan were present.
--IANS
ms/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU