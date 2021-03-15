Renowned Padma Bhushan awarded painter Laxman Pai dies in Goa

-
-
Renowned painter and Padma
Bhushan awardee Laxman Pai died at his residence in Goa on Sunday evening, sources close to him said.
He was 95.
He breathed his last at his home in Dona Paula, they said.
Born in Goa in 1926, Pai was honoured with several prestigious awards, including Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Nehru Award and Lalit Kala Akademi Award.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over Pai's death.
"Deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned Goan artist Padma Bhushan Shri Laxman Pai. Goa has lost a gem today. We will always remember his immense contribution in the field of art. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he said on Twitter.
