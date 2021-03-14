Growth of country cannot be done without development of tribals: Kovind

President said on Sunday that without the of the tribal community and the forest dwellers, growth of the society and the country cannot be done.

He was addressing a gathering here after the inauguration of the newly-constructed building of school and hostel of Seva Kunj Ashram run by Seva Samarpan Sansthan in Chapki.

"When Lord Ram emerged victorious in the war against Ravan, the 'vanvaasi' (forest dwellers) extended great assistance. In the same way, if the society and the country has to move ahead, then the forest dwellers' community has to be first taken ahead," Kovind said.

He also said that Sonbhadra shares borders with four states, and the schools and hostels operating at such a place will benefit students of the forest dwellers' community of Uttar Pradesh and bordering areas of the adjoining states.

"The soul of India resides in areas of the tribal community and forest dwellers. If anyone wants to get introduced to this culture, then he/she should spend time in districts like Sonbhadra," he said.

Kovind also said that for him 'vanvaasi' area is like a pilgrimage place, and if the forest dwellers feels encouraged, then they will make the country proud.

Laying stress on the of the backward castes, Dalits, and forest dwellers, he asked Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to co-ordinate with the Centre, and contribute in taking the forest dwellers ahead.

The president also said, "Without the of the tribal community, holistic development is incomplete. The Centre and the state governments are running a number of programmes for them. Talented people hailing from the forest dwellers' community have done good things in the country."



He also said that work is being done to preserve the memories of the great personalities, folk art and songs.

The governor and the chief minister were also present on the occasion.

