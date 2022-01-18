Republic day parade to start 30 minutes late than scheduled time

For the first time in 75 years, the parade will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am but with a 30-minute delay forced by COVID-19 restrictions and homage to Jammu and Kashmir security personnel.

A senior police officer said that every year parade used to start at 10 am, but this year it will start at 10.30 am.

He added the delay is caused due to COVID-19-related restrictions and before the parade begins, homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their life in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The parade ceremony will be 90-minute-long like last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the War Memorial near the India Gate. Later, contingents will March past. Tableaus will be showcased representing cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the parade," he added.

The officer added that Tableaus will go till Red Fort and will be parked over there for public display but marching contingents will stop at Stadium.

Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, artists performing in Cultural events on are not allowed to meet anyone. They travel in sanitized vehicles and are kept isolated to avoid getting infected, he added.

"Homage will be paid to security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police who lost their lives in the line of duty," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)