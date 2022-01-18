Republic day parade to start 30 minutes late than scheduled time

-
ALSO READ
24,000 people permitted to attend Republic Day parade amid Covid scare
Republic Day flypast to be 'grandest and largest' with 75 aircraft: IAF
Traffic advisory issued in Delhi ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsal
Army Day parade: Indian Army unveils new climate friendly combat uniform
5 killed, 40 injured in Wisconsin after SUV speeds through holiday parade
-
For the first time in 75 years, the Republic Day parade will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am but with a 30-minute delay forced by COVID-19 restrictions and homage to Jammu and Kashmir security personnel.
A senior police officer said that every year Republic Day parade used to start at 10 am, but this year it will start at 10.30 am.
He added the delay is caused due to COVID-19-related restrictions and before the parade begins, homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their life in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The parade ceremony will be 90-minute-long like last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. Later, contingents will March past. Tableaus will be showcased representing cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the parade," he added.
The officer added that Tableaus will go till Red Fort and will be parked over there for public display but marching contingents will stop at National Stadium.
Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, artists performing in Cultural events on Republic Day are not allowed to meet anyone. They travel in sanitized vehicles and are kept isolated to avoid getting infected, he added.
"Homage will be paid to security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police who lost their lives in the line of duty," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU