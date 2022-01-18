Dubai Expo 2020: Narayan Rane inaugurates MSME Pavilion, KHADI India Film

-
Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Narayan Rane and Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma on Monday inaugurated the MSME Pavilion virtually in the presence of officials from the Government of Dubai and dignitaries joining from all over the country at World Expo, 2020 Dubai.
According to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the World Expo 2020 Dubai, held under the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) aims at bringing together millions of people for the world's exceptional show, celebrating human brilliance and achievement with the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating Future".
Ministry of MSME's participation in the Expo would help to develop understanding about the MSME ecosystem in India as well as enable interaction with Governments of different countries, Business and Industry leaders, which would help in exchange of best practices adopted across the world, said the ministry.
The Union Ministers also launched the Khadi India Film produced by (Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).
In his inaugural address, Rane said that the MSME sector plays a significant role in terms of job creation and expanding manufacturing base. Today, it has over 6 crore units employing over 11 crore people and is a significant contributor to the economic growth with over 30 per cent of contribution to the GDP and over 48 per cent of overall exports from India.
The Ministry's focus is to create a benchmark for MSMEs across the country by scaling them to new heights in terms of exports, quality of products, contribution to GDP and providing world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology to all MSMEs operating in India.
MoS Bhanu Pratap Verma said that the Ministry of MSME has been undertaking various important initiatives to boost the MSME sector and has been actively engaged in spearheading initiatives like finance facilitation, capacity building and skill training, facilitating market linkages, technology up-gradation, etc. for the overall inclusive development of MSMEs across the country.
