Republic Day: States, ministries showcase social, economic progress

The tableaux that rolled down on the Rajpath in New Delhi during celebrations of the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday reflected India's cultural diversity and social and economic progress.
Seventeen tableaux from Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Ladakh were showcased at the parade, depicting the geographical and rich cultural diversity of the country.
These tableaux included the vision for Ladakh to be carbon-neutral, the Sun Temple at Modhera in Mehsana district of Gujarat, Tea tribes of Assam, Shore Temple and other monuments of Pallava dynasty in Tamil Nadu.
The much-appreciated tableaux pertained to Bhakti Movement and Saints of Maharashtra, Dev Bhoomi - The Land of the Gods, Kedarnath, Splendorous Sounds of Chhattisgarh's Folk Music, 400th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, promotion of eco-friendly tradition for achieving self-reliance (Atmanirbhar) in Tripura and Sabooj Sathi - Wheels of Change in West Bengal.
The tableaux of Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh, Redevelopment of Shahjahanabad in Old Delhi, Vijayanagara- The City of Victory, Coir of Kerala, Lepakshi - Architectural Monolithic Marvels of Andhra Pradesh, Pang Lhabsol Festival of Sikkim, and East meets West theme of Arunachal Pradesh mesmerised those sitting on the lawns of the Rajpath.
The tableaux of Ministries and Departments on growing challenges for India and its success story showcased digital and self-reliant India, four labour codes that depict the guiding philosophy of Mehnat Ek Samaan, Adhikar Ek Samaan, One Nation, One Sign Language, and Ojo Bharat, Tejo Bharat: Immune India, Active India.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting showcased New India and Vocal for Local themes while the Border Roads Organisation displayed Connecting Places, Connecting People, Amar Jawan and Heralding 75th Year of Indian Independence.
