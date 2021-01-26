Tractor rally: Farmers at Singhu Border stopped from moving towards Delhi

Kisan tractor rally, against the new central agriculture laws, at the Singhu Border was stopped by the police from moving towards Ring Road in the capital.

Speaking to ANI at the Singhu Border, Satnam Singh Pannu of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said, "We have to move towards Ring Road but police is stopping us. We have given them 45 minutes to speak to their seniors. We are carrying out a peaceful parade. The route they are asking us to follow wasn't agreed upon."

"They have cooperated with us and we are cooperating with them. It is our request that they continue to follow the route they are currently on", said SS Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police at Singhu Border.

Meanwhile, farmers on Tuesday broke police barricade at Tikri border and Karnal bypass as their tractor rally against the new agriculture laws entered Delhi on Republic Day.

Police used tear gas shells after scuffles between protestors and police took place at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar after protestors took over a police vehicle.

Security has been tightened in the capital with police barricades mounted at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday.The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that the agitation against the farm laws which has been going on for almost two months will end soon.

