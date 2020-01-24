Research to find vaccines for China coronavirus put on fast lane

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has initiated three programmes to develop vaccines against the new that has created a disease outbreak in China.

Speaking at the sidelines of the annual conference of the the Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR), Gagandeep Kang, Executive Director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), an autonomous institute under Department of Biotech Technology (DBT) said, "The idea for this is - can we get a vaccine in four months and keep reducing that time. With at least two weeks from the sequence of virus we have three companies to develop these vaccines." Kang is also vice-chairperson at CEPI.

She added that coronaviruses are highly virulent, with no treatment options available this point of time.

The latest strain of the virus that has been reported from China's Wuhan is already creating ripples across the global healthcare circuit. Coronaviruses typically cause respiratory tract infections in mammals. According to latest updates, more than 600 people have been infected with the Wuhan and has killed over 17 people. The disease is spreading to other countries as people travel and China has thus put the city of Wuhan under lockdown and restricted people travelling to and from the city.

So far the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not declared this as a global health emergency. According to reports, WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that while this is an emergency in China, it has not yet become a global health emergency. WHO, however, has indicated that it is committed to ending this new

There are about seven known coronaviruses - apart from the Wuhan variant, other key cornonavirus outbreaks include SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) that was behind an outbreak between 2002 to 2003, MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) that led to an outbreak in 2012.

In all these previous occasions, these outbreaks have caused thousands of deaths across the globe.

CEPI is aiming to advance vaccine candidates into clinical testing as quickly as possible for the new coronavirus. Apart from the rapid response platforms already supported by CEPI, this initiative will also have a new partnership.

The vaccine development efforts will build on existing partnerships with Nasdaq listed Inovio and The University of Queensland (located in Brisbane, Australia). In addition, CEPI has also announced a new partnership with Moderna Inc and the US Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.