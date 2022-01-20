Not at odds with merit: SC upholds OBC reservation in medical courses

-
ALSO READ
NEET admissions: SC allows counselling with 27% OBC and 10% EWS quota
27% reservation for OBCs, 10% for EWS candidates in medical courses: Govt
Explained: Why economically weaker section could become a taxing issue
Supreme Court's 2022 docket spills over with landmark cases
NEET-PG admissions: SC to hear Centre's plea hear related to EWS quota case
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Central government to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent to economically weaker sections (EWS) in All India quota (AIQ) seats in medical courses, saying that reservation is not at odds with the merit, rather furthers its distributive impact.
A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: "Competitive exams do not reflect economic social advantage which is accrued to some classes. Merit should be socially contextualised."
Pronouncing detailed reasons for its decision, the top court said, "Reservation is not at odds with merit but furthers it's distributive impact."
Citing that when a matter involves constitutional interpretation, the bench said the judicial propriety will not allow the court to stay the quota, in the backdrop that counselling has not commenced.
A group of petitioners led by Neil Aurelio Nunes moved the top court challenging Centre's July 29, 2021 notification to implement OBC and EWS reservation in NEET-All India Quota from the current academic session in the postgraduate courses.
The top court emphasised that judicial intervention at this stage will further delay the admission process this year, and it would also trigger litigation. "We are still in midst of the pandemic and thus the nation needs doctors," the bench said.
The apex court also declared that Pradeep Jain judgement can't be read to mean no reservation in AIQ seats.
In connection with the EWS quota, the top court said the petitioners' argument was not limited to the quota in AIQ, but it was also on the criteria adopted by the Central government. Emphasising that this aspect requires detailed hearing, the bench fixed it for further hearing in the third week of March this year.
The detailed judgement will be uploaded later in the day.
--IANS
ss/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU