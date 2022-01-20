Indian youth 'abducted' by Chinese army from Arunachal: MP Tapir Gao

-
-
A member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday claimed that a 17-year-old youth has been 'abducted' "from inside Indian territory".
Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament from East Arunachal Pradesh, claimed that the youth was 'abducted' on Tuesday from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.
He claimed that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted the youth where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.
He tweeted, "Chinese PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China-built 3-4 km road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bushing village) of Upper Siang dist., Arunachal Pradesh."
"His friend escaped from PLA and reported to the authorities," said Gao.
"All the agencies of the Government of India are requested to step up for his early release," he tweeted.
In his tweet, Gao has tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army.
The MP claimed that he has informed the Home Ministry regarding the incident and requested their intervention.
