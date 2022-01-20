Foreign Secy discusses Ukraine, regional issues with US Dy State Secy

-
ALSO READ
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Bangladesh India's largest trade partner in S Asia: Foreign secy Shringla
'Best assurance' from UK on Vijay Mallya extradition: Foreign Secy Shringla
Russian military activity near Ukraine is worrying, says top US general
Biden in virtual meet to warn Putin of economic pain if he invades Ukraine
-
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke to India's Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla and discussed Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders along with regional issues and Covid pandemic.
Within a week, it's the second time that the US talked with India about the Russia's presence at Ukraine borders.
"The US Deputy Secretary and the India's Foreign Secretary agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities and reiterated the importance of a strong US-India partnership to mitigate the Covid-19 Omicron variant's rapid advance," Ned Price, spokesperson of the US's State Department, said on Wednesday.
Earlier, on January 14, the US Charge' d' Affaires Patricia Lacina also called on Shringla and discussed India-US relationship with the regional issues of mutual interest.
Interestingly at the time when India and US were holding talks, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital and meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to reaffirm the "unwavering" US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of ongoing Russian military buildup.
After the meeting, Blinken met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as part of ongoing efforts to encourage Russia to choose the path of diplomacy and dialogue.
According to the State Department Blinken met Zelenskyy in Kiev as part of US' "close and continued coordination" with Ukraine following the US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva, the NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels, and the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna.
Blinken during the meeting has emphasised that if Russia chooses the path of "further aggression" against Ukraine, the US, together with its allies and partners, will impose crippling costs on Russia's economy, reinforce NATO's presence in frontline allied states, and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine.
--IANS
nimish/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU