JUST IN
Bengal Forest Dept to set limits within wildlife sanctuaries for tourists
SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing in Kolkata, pilot spots broken blade
HC asks Centre to decide on attaching DMRC's assets for payment to RInfra
Sebi cancels Way2Wealth Commodities registration in NSEL scam case
Indian diplomat alleges poor facilities at AI lounge at NY's JFK airport
Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report
BJP says CBI acting lawfully against corrupt, Kejriwal should resign
Despite hike in prices, sale of residential properties rises in Delhi NCR
Railways need not to seek permission to develop infra on its forest land
Apple supplier Foxlink halts production at Indian facility after fire
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bengal Forest Dept to set limits within wildlife sanctuaries for tourists
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Reserve Bank of India lost 46 employees to Covid, related complications

The central bank mentioned about the deaths in the compendium on business continuity measures taken during the coronavirus pandemic

Topics
RBI | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it lost 46 employees to Covid and related complications.

The central bank mentioned about the deaths in the compendium on business continuity measures taken during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to RBI, it introduced a Special Ex-gratia Package and a Special Scheme of Compassionate Appointment for dependents of employees dying in harness due to Covid or due to post-Covid complications happening within six months of last such infection since March 1, 2020.

"As on December 31, 2022, dependents of 46 deceased employees were paid the ex-gratia amount and dependents of 32 deceased employees accepted compassionate appointment in addition to the ex-gratia package," it said.

Under the scheme, ex-gratia was extended to the dependents of regular full time/ part-time employees.

In addition, the offer of compassionate appointment was also extended to either the spouse or any one eligible dependent child of full-time regular employees on fulfilment of stipulated age and eligibility criteria.

To tackle the challenges posed by the pandemic, RBI mobilised at an unprecedented scale and speed to put in place a cross-functional response to safeguard lives and livelihood of the people as well as insulate the economy and the financial sector.

These measures were taken to ensure uninterrupted conduct of its crucial functions and maintaining business continuity; supporting its employees, service providers and other stakeholders.

"More than one hundred measures, both conventional and unconventional, were undertaken during the period. The effort was to be proactive and innovative, while remaining on guard to preserve financial stability," it said.

In the foreword to the compendium, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Business Continuity Management (BCM) has hitherto meant protecting organisations against events like natural calamities, geo-political disturbances, cyber attacks and other disruptions that have the potential of interrupting smooth functioning of an organisation.

"An unknown virus, i.e., coronavirus, of the size of 0.125 microns, unleashed a once in a century pandemic and completely redefined our understanding of BCM," he said.

Das said through the troubled times, RBI had to continually assess and revalidate its readiness for uninterrupted operations, leverage varied data feeds for continuous monitoring, consider consequences and impacts of its measures, and design and implement rapid but coordinated responses across verticals.

"We also proactively communicated through public statements and in other forms of guidance, reassuring the public at large about the stability and resilience of the financial system while supporting banks and financial institutions and the economy as a whole.

"Our basic message was: RBI is tirelessly at work to shield the Indian economy from the pandemic," he said.

The compendium said one of the major challenges faced included, ensuring sufficient printing of currency, timely supply of currency and ensuring availability of currency at the last point while bearing in mind the safety of treasure and human resources involved.

"Execution of (these) activities involved considerable coordination with the multiple stakeholders in the network," it said.

To deal with the challenges posed by the pandemic, RBI took slew of measures, including those related to monetary policy, liquidity management, and regulation.

"While the pandemic threatened to cause never-before disruptions across the business landscape, recognising its people as pivots, RBI chose to assign primacy to employee empathy so that the workforce well-being is not compromised and the employees remain safe and motivated," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 22:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU