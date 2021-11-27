Resident docs' body calls for suspension of OPD services from Nov 27

-
ALSO READ
Benefits offered by OPD cover should be in line with your family's needs
Twitter names Vinay Prakash as resident grievance officer for India
Twitter names resident grievance officer, publishes report under IT rules
Resident Indian fund managers can be part of FPIs, says Sebi
UAE bans IndiGo flights till Aug 24 over Covid test rule for passengers
-
Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Friday issued a nationwide call for suspension of out-patient department services at hospitals from November 27 to protest the alleged delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling.
In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the FORDA said the "already over-burdened and exhausted" resident doctors of the nation fighting at the frontline since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, waited patiently till November 25 for some positive outcome of the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings over NEET-PG 2021 counselling.
"However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress with the next court hearing scheduled on January 6, 2022.
"To mark our protest against these repeated delays and postponements of counselling, following discussion with representatives of multiple Resident Doctors Associations (RDA) across the nation, we have decided to withdraw from Out Patient Department (OPD) services, Saturday, November 27 onwards," FORDA said.
They urged the Union Government and the Supreme Court of India to take note of the grievance of resident doctors of the nation and to take necessary measures for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 counselling as well as admission process and to fast-track the court proceedings on an urgent basis.
Resident doctors of hospitals like Ram Manohar Lohia, Lady Hardinge and some other hospitals in the national capital have announced to withdraw OPD services from November 27 as a mark of protest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU