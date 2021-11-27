Over 7,200 votes polled on Friday for DUTA elections

-
-
Over 7,200 votes were polled on Friday for the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) elections.
The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) has been winning the elections for the last five terms. The issue of absorption of teachers is on the agenda of all those in the fray.
According to officials, 7,213 votes were polled on Friday. The counting commenced at 5.30 pm.
This time, the ad-hoc teachers have formed the Ad hoc Teachers' Front and they will be represented by Shabana Azmi, an ad-hoc political science teacher in Zakir Husain College for the DUTA president's post.
The Democratic Teachers' Front has fielded Abha Dev Habib for the post of DUTA president and Jitendra Kumar Meena, Nandita Narain, Rudrashish Chakraborty and V S Dixit for DUTA executive.
The right-wing National Democratic Teachers' Front (NDTF) has fielded last year's runner-up A K Bhagi as its presidential candidate. Bhagi had lost to DTF candidate and the current DUTA president Rajib Ray by a slim margin in the last election.
The Aam Aadmi Party teachers' wing -- Delhi Teachers' Association (DTA) -- is also in the fray and has fielded its president Hansraj Suman as a candidate for the DUTA executive.
The Academics For Action and Development (AAD) has fielded Dr Prem Chand for the president's post and Dr Amit Singh, Anand Prakash, Anju Jain and Jainendra Mishra for DUTA executive and their demand too is one time regulation for absorption of ad-hoc teachers.
