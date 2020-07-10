Restoring status quo ante on border is declared goal: P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister on Friday said India's final goal with China should be to restore status quo ante on the border.

"We are generally happy with the disengagement and de-escalation. People will keep a close watch on the PROCESS and the PROGRESS. But let us remember, the declared goal is the restoration of status quo ante as on May 5, 2020," he tweeted.

India and China have begun a long process of disengagement in eastern Ladakh after Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday evening.

The conversation finalised the disengagement in eastern Ladakh and de-escalation along the LAC.



As per reports top Indian and Chinese military officials will hold talks in the second phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake and Depsang areas in eastern Ladakh, the government had said on Thursday. The delegates of both countries will discuss about removing tanks, artillery and additional forces in forward positions.

"The next meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC) is expected to take place soon," the External Affairs Ministry said.

The People's Liberation Army of China has called back troops from Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs, said reports.