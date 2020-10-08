Covid-19: Karnataka CM to hold meeting to discuss school reopening issue

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss the reopening of school amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, there will be no sudden decision to reopen schools, and a final decision will be taken only after the assigned committee submits a report with suggestions to reopen schools.

The meeting will further discuss how district administrations are handling the

Education experts, Deputy Commissioners, and District Collectors will also participate in the meeting.

