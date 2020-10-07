Rewa to overtake Bhopal and Indore in terms of development: MP CM

-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed confidence that Rewa district in the state will overtake capital Bhopal and Indore in future in terms of development.
He made the statement while virtually dedicating a super-speciality hospital built here at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore.
Chouhan assured the people on the occasion that Rewa will not face any problems in development.
"Rewa will even go ahead of Bhopal and Indore in future in terms of development," he said.
"In the last 15 years, Rewa has got many projects like Bansagar Dam, Solar power plant, Mukundpur White Tiger safari and now the super-speciality hospital," Chouhan added.
Turning emotional on the occasion, the chief minister said, "I am grateful to the people of Vindhya region as they have given me a special gift in the state. I will not just greet you with folded hands, but through a 'sashtang dandvat' (prostration) to express my gratitude."
He then walked in front of the dais, bowed down and touched his forehead to the ground.
Party sources said the BJP had won 24 seats from the Vindhya region in the 2018 assembly elections, while the Congress had won six.
On the occasion, the chief minister also laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects worth Rs 399 crore.
He announced that Rewa's Kushabhau Thakre district hospital will be upgraded and turned into a 200-bed facility.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who attended the event from Delhi, described Chouhan as a "true servant of people".
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would soon launch an awareness campaign against coronavirus, wherein people of Madhya Pradesh will play a key role.
