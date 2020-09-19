Madhya Pradesh CM bats for Centre's farm Bills, hits out at opponents

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said those opposing the Centre's farm bills were creating confusion by provoking

In a series of tweets, the MP CM said the bills aimed to make in the country "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) and those opposing them are just trying to show themselves as "farmer friendly" while seeing various sections of society as "votebanks".

"They have no connection with public interest. The upliftment of is not their priority," Chouhan, adding that the legislation would give farmers the freedom to fix prices of their produce, and break boundaries of states under the "one nation, one market" concept.

The bills are "revolutionary" and give protection to farmer mandis as well as the minimum support price mechanism, Chouhan said.

In another tweet, Chouhan said farmers of the country want to be free from controls as they want to be self-reliant and have understood the "lie of farm debt waiver".

He claimed MP farmers were supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

The Lok Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on Thursday.