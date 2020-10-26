Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Pulwama

-
-
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, the army said.
The security forces have launched a joint operation at Noorpora in the district's Awantipora area on the basis of inputs provided by police, it said.
"Op Noorpura, Awantipura, Pulwama. Joint operation was launched based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs today evening. Cordon was laid and contact was established. Firefight ensued. Joint Operation in progress," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted.
No casualties have been reported so far in the operation.
