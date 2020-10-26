Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, the army said.

The security forces have launched a joint operation at Noorpora in the district's Awantipora area on the basis of inputs provided by police, it said.

"Op Noorpura, Awantipura, Pulwama. Joint operation was launched based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs today evening. Cordon was laid and contact was established. Firefight ensued. Joint Operation in progress," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far in the operation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)