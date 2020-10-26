US will give India access to its satellite network for defence purposes

-
ALSO READ
India, US sign agreement to strengthen dialogue on defence tech cooperation
Proposed MoD policy aims to double India's defence production in 5 years
PM Narendra Modi urges industry to play a larger role in defence
New defence acquisition policy comes into effect from today: What it means
Rajnath meets Russian counterpart, discusses ways to deepen defence ties
-
: Indian military is set to get access to the giant satellite network of the United States allowing it to target enemy positions with more precision.
India and US militaries have decided to ink a deal to share real-time geospatial intelligence, information on maps and satellite images for defence.
India will sign a contract with the US for Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (BECA) during 2+2 ministerial dialogue on Tuesday.
The agreement pertains to exchange of Geospatial Intelligence information for use by the governments for defence and other purposes.
Under the agreement, the US would exchange technical and procedural information about standardisation of methods, specifications and formats for the collection, processing and production of Geo intelligence information with India.
It shall also include the tools and models to process GPS data and transform Latitude, Longitude and Height coordinates across various reference frames and others. It will also allow India to use global geospatial maps of the US for accuracy of stand-off weapons like cruise and ballistic missiles.
The decision was taken during the India-US talks on military issues in New Delhi on Monday.
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart Mark T. Esper held talks on various defence and security issues ahead of 2+2 dialogue between both the countries.
After the bilateral meeting at the South Block, Rajnath Singh said that the talks "were fruitful, aimed at further deepening defence cooperation in a wide range of areas".
India's Defence Ministry also issued a statement about the meeting.
Talking about the deal, the ministry stated, "The two ministers expressed satisfaction that agreement of BECA will be signed during the visit."
The ministry also stated that US Secretary of Defence welcomed Australia's participation in the exercise Malabar 2020.
Earlier this month, India, in a message to China on getting a wider footprint in the Indo-Pacific region, had invited Australia to take part in an annual naval drill -- the Malabar Exercise -- in the Indian Ocean Region along with the US and Japan in November. Australia has agreed to participate in the maritime exercise.
The ministry also stated that the two ministers reviewed bilateral defence cooperation spanning military to military cooperation, secure communication systems and information sharing, defence trade and industrial issues and also discussed ways to take bilateral cooperation forward.
"They discussed potential new areas of cooperation, both at Service to Service level and at the joint level," said the ministry adding that the ministers also discussed requirements of "expanding deployments of liaison officers".
Singh also elaborated upon the initiatives under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliant) to encourage investments in the defence industry in India and invited US companies to avail of the liberalised policies in India.
--IANS
sk/ash
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU