Rly ministry has approved rolling stock for Navi Mumbai metro: CIDCO

-
ALSO READ
DAMEPL seeks HC order to DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 cr available in escrow
The unshakeable: Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
Delay by DMRC in award execution costs taxpayers Rs 1.75 cr daily: DAMEPL
Navi MF looks to launch blockchain fund, files offer document with Sebi
BEML, RITES ink pact, to bid for Metro systems, export of rolling stock
-
The railway ministry has approved train coaches and electrical systems for the Navi Mumbai Metro, the Maharashtra government-run planning authority CIDCO said on Friday.
In a tweet, CIDCO vice chairperson and managing director Sanjay Mukherjee said the approval given to the rolling stock, railway lingo for trains, was significant and now approval remains only for the civil part of the project.
The much-awaited Navi Mumbai metro is "now in the very last lap", Mukherjee added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU