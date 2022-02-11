Rly ministry has approved rolling stock for Navi Mumbai metro: CIDCO

The has approved train coaches and electrical systems for the Metro, the Maharashtra government-run planning authority said on Friday.

In a tweet, vice chairperson and managing director Sanjay Mukherjee said the approval given to the rolling stock, railway lingo for trains, was significant and now approval remains only for the civil part of the project.

The much-awaited metro is "now in the very last lap", Mukherjee added.

